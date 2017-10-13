Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/parallel-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-duke-energy-corporation-duk.html.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) opened at 86.97 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.