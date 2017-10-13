Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Major Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 116,753 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PARR) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 116,753 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $2,408,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 41,000 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $843,370.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 63,900 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $1,321,452.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 506,079 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $10,501,139.25.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,579 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,070,159.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 177,300 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,684,294.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 359,679 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $7,520,887.89.

On Thursday, September 28th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 22,449 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $459,531.03.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 19,724 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $404,144.76.

On Friday, September 29th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 277,443 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $5,848,498.44.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 101,739 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $2,084,632.11.

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 222,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $938.48 million and a PE ratio of 45.74. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Par Pacific Holdings (NASDAQ:PARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Par Pacific Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 766,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 101,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the period.

