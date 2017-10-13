Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Shares Gap Down to $0.77

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.77. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 2,960,383 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $132.49 million.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palatin Technologies stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Palatin Technologies worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems.

