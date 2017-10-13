Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Coast Oil Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.3607434645228 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE ROYT) traded down 1.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 36,080 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.0012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC). The Trust is engaged in acquiring and holding net profits and royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties located in California for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Underlying Properties consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands located onshore in California in the Santa Maria Basin, which contains PCEC’s Orcutt properties, and the Los Angeles Basin, which contains PCEC’s West Pico, East Coyote and Sawtelle properties.

