OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $1.15 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom Holdings Inc alerts:

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 3,940 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $306,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,005.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,870 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $532,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Hill-Rom Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Hill-Rom Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom Holdings from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Hill-Rom Holdings from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE HRC) opened at 78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $84.65.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $689.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Hill-Rom Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hill-Rom Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $1.15 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/oxford-asset-management-llp-invests-1-15-million-in-hill-rom-holdings-inc-hrc.html.

Hill-Rom Holdings Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.