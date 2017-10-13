OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $1.11 Million Position in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,687 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of PGT Innovations worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in PGT Innovations by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations Inc alerts:

PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) opened at 14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $719.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 49,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $652,364.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $110,932.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,837.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,675 shares of company stock valued at $879,808. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $1.11 Million Position in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/oxford-asset-management-llp-has-1-11-million-position-in-pgt-innovations-inc-pgti.html.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.