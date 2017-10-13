Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 3,000 Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSE XLV) traded down 0.29% during trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. 3,217,126 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. Health Care SPDR has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.3048 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

