Orgenesis Inc (ORGS) Insider Sca Theodorus Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) insider Sca Theodorus sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

