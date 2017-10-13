Organigram Holdings Inc (OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.60 at Canaccord Genuity

Organigram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.10 to C$3.60 in a report released on Thursday morning.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/organigram-holdings-inc-ogi-price-target-raised-to-c3-60-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.