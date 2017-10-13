Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. Oracle Corporation accounts for about 1.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.08% of Oracle Corporation worth $170,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP grew its position in Oracle Corporation by 344.1% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 34,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Oracle Corporation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Oracle Corporation by 47.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,225,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 396,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) opened at 48.23 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $2,714,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,758,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

