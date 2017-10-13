OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. ValuEngine raised OneMain Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 target price on OneMain Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised OneMain Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.92 million. OneMain Holdings had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,776,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,004,000 after acquiring an additional 789,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,401,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after acquiring an additional 172,224 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,641,000 after acquiring an additional 102,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 676,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,416,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

