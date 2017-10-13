Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) PT Lowered to $78.00

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE OMC) opened at 74.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.28. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 7.61%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $39,697.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,835.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $71,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,576.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3,091.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15,279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,996,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,191,000 after buying an additional 4,963,787 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,358,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,201,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after buying an additional 1,835,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,876,000 after buying an additional 1,256,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

