Omnicell (OMCL) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) is one of 18 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Omnicell to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Omnicell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnicell and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 0 1 6 0 2.86 Omnicell Competitors 72 393 768 11 2.58

Omnicell presently has a consensus target price of $51.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Omnicell’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicell has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnicell and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $680.15 million $42.68 million -233.41 Omnicell Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.73

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Omnicell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Omnicell has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell -1.14% 0.41% 0.19% Omnicell Competitors -18.12% -11.70% -2.05%

Summary

Omnicell beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment is engaged in the design, manufacturing, selling and servicing of medication and supply dispensing systems, pharmacy inventory management systems and related software. The Medication Adherence segment includes the development, manufacturing and selling of consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, medication synchronization platform, and ancillary products and services. Its products are used to manage medication administration outside of the hospital setting and include medication adherence products sold under the brand name MTS, Surgichem, SureMed and the Omnicell brand.

