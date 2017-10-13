ObsEva SA (OBSV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OBSV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ObsEva SA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ObsEva SA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on ObsEva SA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva SA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth $131,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth $260,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva SA

Obseva SA is a Switzerland-based company active in the pharmaceutical and medical research sector. The Company develops oral compounds to treat women’s reproductive health conditions from conception to birth. Its pipeline includes three product candidates: OBE2109 is an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and blocks the endogenous GnRH from activating its pituitary receptors, which reduces estrogen production by the ovaries and leads to amenorrhea.

