Obalon Therptcs (OBLN) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Obalon Therptcs (NASDAQ:OBLN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Obalon Therptcs earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6785602271404 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Obalon Therptcs (NASDAQ:OBLN) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 8,701 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $164.88 million. Obalon Therptcs has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Obalon Therptcs alerts:

Obalon Therptcs (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Obalon Therptcs had a negative net margin of 566.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. On average, analysts predict that Obalon Therptcs will post ($1.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obalon Therptcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Obalon Therptcs in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therptcs in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/obalon-therptcs-obln-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-05.html.

Obalon Therptcs Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therptcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therptcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.