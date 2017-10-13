Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 45 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 5.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 845.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 85.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 14.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About International Business Machines Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

