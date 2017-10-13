Numeric Investors LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,522.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,676,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,105,000 after buying an additional 14,117,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,103,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,334,000 after purchasing an additional 160,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,667,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,612 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,097,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,045,000 after purchasing an additional 180,429 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,700 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $107,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,631.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) opened at 45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

