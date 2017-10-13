Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 1,466,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock’s market cap is $4.55 billion.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.57 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Siegel sold 4,682 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,182 shares of company stock worth $410,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 23.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

