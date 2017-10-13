Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News headlines about Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Norwood Financial Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.941118966035 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) opened at 28.29 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 18.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Norwood Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

In other news, insider John H. Sanders sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $94,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lamont purchased 825 shares of Norwood Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $33,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,648.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial Corp.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank that operates over five offices in the Wayne County, approximately three offices in Pike County, four offices in Monroe County and over three offices in Lackawanna County.

