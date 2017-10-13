Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Position Trimmed by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $689,764.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,031.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ NCLH) opened at 58.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh-position-trimmed-by-virtu-kcg-holdings-llc.html.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.