NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Holdings Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Corporation were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Corporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 215,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 82,572 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 33,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) opened at 58.66 on Friday. NorthWestern Corporation has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11.

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.15). NorthWestern Corporation had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NorthWestern Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Corporation will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Corporation’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. BidaskClub raised NorthWestern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Williams Capital increased their price target on NorthWestern Corporation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NorthWestern Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other NorthWestern Corporation news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $219,119.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

