NorthStar Asset Management Group (CLNS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about NorthStar Asset Management Group (NYSE:CLNS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NorthStar Asset Management Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.6701755765969 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. alerts:

NorthStar Asset Management Group (NYSE:CLNS) opened at 12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42 and a beta of 1.54. NorthStar Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. NorthStar Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 830.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthStar Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NorthStar Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthStar Asset Management Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/northstar-asset-management-group-clns-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

In other NorthStar Asset Management Group news, CFO Darren J. Tangen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Colony Northstar, Inc. acquired 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $29,705.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About NorthStar Asset Management Group

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.