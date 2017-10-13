Northern Trust Corp Purchases 172,939 Shares of International Speedway Corporation (ISCA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.39% of International Speedway Corporation worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Speedway Corporation by 25.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Speedway Corporation by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in International Speedway Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Speedway Corporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in International Speedway Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ ISCA) opened at 39.175 on Friday. International Speedway Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.655 and a beta of 1.15.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. International Speedway Corporation had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Speedway Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered International Speedway Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Speedway Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. International Speedway Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

International Speedway Corporation Profile

