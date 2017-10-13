equinet AG set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Norma Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Norma Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Norma Group SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Norma Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Norma Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.31 ($67.42).

Get Norma Group SE alerts:

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) opened at 58.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.97. Norma Group SE has a 12 month low of €35.31 and a 12 month high of €58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of €1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Norma Group SE (NOEJ) Given a €61.00 Price Target by equinet AG Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/norma-group-se-noej-given-a-61-00-price-target-by-equinet-ag-analysts.html.

About Norma Group SE

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.