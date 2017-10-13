Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Stake Increased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,667,000 after acquiring an additional 700,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,097,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,445,845,000 after acquiring an additional 631,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,960,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,451,226,000 after acquiring an additional 281,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,618,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $805,530,000 after acquiring an additional 762,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $772,007,000 after acquiring an additional 925,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,927,619.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

