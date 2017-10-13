Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Holdings Held by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp continued to hold its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. BidaskClub upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on Norfolk Souther Corporation from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) opened at 133.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $133.97.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

