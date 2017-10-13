Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6,460.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 69.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 71.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

