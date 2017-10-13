Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) PT Set at $55.00 by KeyCorp

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been given a $55.00 target price by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JWN. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.77.

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE JWN) opened at 42.59 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 71.57% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 112,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,584,000 after buying an additional 1,149,685 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,942,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

