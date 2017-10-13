Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stake Maintained by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC held its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE NAT) traded up 1.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 222,869 shares of the company traded hands. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $546.55 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.47 million. Nordic American Tankers Limited had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post ($0.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Nordic American Tankers Limited Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

