Nordea Investment Management AB Continues to Hold Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Nordea Investment Management AB continued to hold its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $602,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Daly sold 94,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $7,706,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,720 shares of company stock worth $9,679,916 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE BR) opened at 82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

