Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) by 122.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive Corporation (The) were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 18,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $1,703,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,651.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $4,196,513. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 333,335 shares. Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Progressive Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corporation will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. ValuEngine raised Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Progressive Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive Corporation (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Progressive Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

