Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (ENVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Enova International worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 446,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 433,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 389,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE ENVA) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 31,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $478.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

