Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.57.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 50.57% and a return on equity of 31.64%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Christensen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

