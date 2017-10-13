Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 890%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

NBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,601 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Christensen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after buying an additional 794,168 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,945,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,760,000 after buying an additional 754,345 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,875,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,281,000 after buying an additional 553,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6,624.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 273,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,047,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after buying an additional 197,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

