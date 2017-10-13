NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on NMI Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point downgraded NMI Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other NMI Holdings news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,227 shares of company stock worth $1,760,571 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NMI Holdings by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NMI Holdings by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI Holdings by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in NMI Holdings by 1,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 86,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 81,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NMI Holdings by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 775,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NMI Holdings had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMI Holdings Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s primary insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is a mortgage insurance (MI) provider on loans purchased by the Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

