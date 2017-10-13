Nir Zuk Sells 146,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) insider Nir Zuk sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $21,879,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc. alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Nir Zuk sold 21,743 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $3,218,181.43.

On Monday, October 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $289,520.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $290,020.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE PANW) opened at 148.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49. The firm’s market cap is $13.61 billion. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.31 and a one year high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Nir Zuk Sells 146,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/nir-zuk-sells-146000-shares-of-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-stock.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. BidaskClub raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG set a $140.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.