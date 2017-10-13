Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3,036,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. held its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 51,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) opened at 49.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.62 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -34.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

