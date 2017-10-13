Nike, Inc. (NKE) Holdings Held by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp held its position in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 78.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 252,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 334.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 440 Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1.5% during the second quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike Inc. alerts:

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE) opened at 50.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. Nike, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike, Inc. will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 112,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,583,251.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,084.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,045 shares of company stock worth $7,778,338. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nike, Inc. (NKE) Holdings Held by Dupont Capital Management Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/nike-inc-nke-holdings-held-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Nike to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr lowered shares of Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.