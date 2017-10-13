NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) EVP Joseph T. Kelliher Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.9825 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $169.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 76.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

