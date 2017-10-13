NEXT plc (NXT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($56.53) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.28) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.99) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on NEXT plc from GBX 4,580 ($60.22) to GBX 4,830 ($63.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on NEXT plc from GBX 4,150 ($54.56) to GBX 4,400 ($57.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on NEXT plc from GBX 4,600 ($60.48) to GBX 5,200 ($68.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,431.95 ($58.27).

In related news, insider Caroline Goodall acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,294 ($56.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,323 ($25,404.94). Also, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,386 ($57.67) per share, for a total transaction of £397,415.46 ($522,502.58).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

