NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 1,100 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NXRT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a value-add program.

