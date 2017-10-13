News Corporation (NWSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “News Corporation is in a transitionary phase looking to diversify its revenue streams through strategic acquisitions and operational enhancement. The company is expanding its digital offerings, along with greater emphasis on real estate businesses and augmenting digital subscriber base. Further, it has been concentrating on cost cutting. These endeavors have helped the stock to outpace the industry so far in the year and facilitated to post third straight quarter of positive earnings surprise in the final quarter of fiscal 2017. However, top line fell short of the estimate and declined year over year. News and Information Services, Book Publishing and Cable Network Programming segments hurt the results. Moreover, we note that this diversified media conglomerate continues to grapple with foreign currency headwinds and soft print advertising demand. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings release.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on News Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of News Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. News Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. News Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -15.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

