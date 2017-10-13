NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NewLink Genetics Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0593206508043 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NewLink Genetics Corporation from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on NewLink Genetics Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. NewLink Genetics Corporation had a negative return on equity of 55.03% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

In other news, major shareholder Stine Seed Farm, Inc. purchased 780,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $7,999,991.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,857,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,541,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

