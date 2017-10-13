New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.62 Million Holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of PAREXEL International Corporation worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The medical research company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. PAREXEL International Corporation had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRXL. Zacks Investment Research cut PAREXEL International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays PLC cut PAREXEL International Corporation from an “overweighr” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised PAREXEL International Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.10 price objective on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut PAREXEL International Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

PAREXEL International Corporation Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

