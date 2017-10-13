New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of BGC Partners worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 190,709 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-acquires-190709-shares-of-bgc-partners-inc-bgcp.html.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $200,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.