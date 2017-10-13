New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $94.84 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDU. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.34.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) traded up 2.05% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,663 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.81 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s previous special dividend of $0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 182.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

