New Age Beverage Corporation (NBEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.51

New Age Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBEV. TheStreet downgraded New Age Beverage Corporation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverage Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on New Age Beverage Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverage Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

In other New Age Beverage Corporation news, Director Neil Fallon sold 38,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $176,130.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,257,506.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $296,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverage Corporation by 18.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverage Corporation by 119.9% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverage Corporation during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverage Corporation by 43.7% during the second quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverage Corporation during the second quarter worth about $577,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverage Corporation Company Profile

The New Age Beverage Corporation, formerly Bucha, Inc, is a healthy functional beverage company. The Company is the owner of XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure and the Bucha Live Kombucha brands. The Company’s bucha Live Kombucha is a gluten free, organic certified, sparkling kombucha tea and is distributed in health and grocery chains across North America.

