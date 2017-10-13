NetScout Systems’ (NTCT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NetScout Systems (NTCT) traded up 0.225% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.425. 84,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.670 and a beta of 1.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9,990.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,517,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,941,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,580,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 666.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares during the last quarter.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

