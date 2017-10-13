Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,633,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,531,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,731 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,478.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,041,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,404 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,784,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,208,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,161,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,014,680,000 after acquiring an additional 921,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22,622.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 814,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,708,000 after acquiring an additional 811,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $175,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.16, for a total transaction of $392,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,067 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 1.0740% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.9636. 5,663,899 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.8316 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.96 and its 200 day moving average is $165.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $200.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vetr lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.99.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

