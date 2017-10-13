Nestle SA (NSRGY) Holdings Raised by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestle SA were worth $90,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestle SA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ranger International Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nestle SA in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle SA in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle SA in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Nestle SA in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle SA in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestle SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Nestle SA Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

